Uttar Pradesh’s new IT policy pitches for preference of local youths in employment

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a new Information Technology (IT) policy under which private IT companies will be encouraged to provide preference in employment to the youths of the State. “In case a company gives preference in employing the youth of Uttar Pradesh, then a provision for recruitment assistance has been made for it. If any organisation is giving employment to at least 30 such youths who are from UP, then the government will provide single-time recruitment assistance of ₹20,000 for each one,” it said.

The State Cabinet gave its nod on Wednesday to the New IT policy which also aimed at building an IT city in every region (Purvanchal, Paschimanchal, Madhyanchal and Bundelkhand) and an IT park in all the 18 administrative divisions of U.P. To encourage private investors for setting up IT parks, a subsidy of 25 percent or up to Rs 20 crore will be provided to the companies. A subsidy of 25 percent or up to ₹100 crore will also be provided on developing IT city. In addition, up to 100 percent exemption will be provided in stamp duty.

Exemption to units providing jobs for SC/STs

Under the new policy, the State government will also provide exemption to the IT units employing women, Schhedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes students, transgenders and disabled people. The policy also calls for students or employees to enhance their skills in the field of emerging technology. For online or offline studies in selected courses and institutions for skill development, the government will bear 50 percent of the course fees, or up to a maximum of ₹50,000.