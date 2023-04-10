Uttar Pradesh urban body polls on May 4, 11; counting on May 13

April 10, 2023 03:54 am | Updated 03:43 am IST - LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar announced at a press conference on April 9 that the urban local body polls would be held in two phases— on May 4 and May 11, while counting of votes is on May 13.

In the first phase, 37 districts under nine administrative divisions of Agra, Jhansi, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Devipatan and Gorakhpur will go to polls. Voting for the second phase would be held in Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Basti, Azamgarh, Meerut, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur and Mirzapur administrative divisions.

These elections, across 760 urban local bodies, would be held on 14,684 posts in U.P.— including 17 mayoral seats and 1,420 councillor posts. The elections are considered semi-finals for political parties going into the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in U.P.

U.P. being politically the most crucial State in the country, would send 80 members in the Lok Sabha. All parties including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have deputed senior leaders in districts, to oversee the party’s preparation.

The urban body polls in U.P. are taking place after the Supreme Court allowed the State Election Commission to issue a notification in two days, with an Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota in line with the report of the recently constituted Uttar Pradesh Backward Classes Commission.