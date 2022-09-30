Uttar Pradesh to organise ‘Global Investors Summit’ from February 10 to 12

Mr. Adityanath in the meeting stressed the need to work with an investment target of ₹10 lakh crore

Mr. Adityanath in the meeting stressed the need to work with an investment target of ₹10 lakh crore

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to organise the ‘Global Investors Summit’ (GIS)- 2023 from February 10 to 12. In a high-level meeting held under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath necessary guidelines were issued in relation to the roadmap for organising the summit and to give final touches for the preparation of the GIS-2023.

Mr. Adityanath in the meeting stressed the need to work with an investment target of ₹10 lakh crore. “We need to be prepared to organise road shows in various countries before the summit to invite investors from all over the world to invest in Uttar Pradesh. The cooperation of industrial organisations like FICCI and CII should also be sought in organising road shows. The industrial organisations of these countries should also be contacted,” Mr. Adityanath said.

UP Global Investors Summit का आयोजन 10-12 फरवरी, 2023 को होने जा रहा है।



निवेश के लिए पसंदीदा गंतव्य बनकर उभर रहे, सुरक्षा व संभावना के प्रतीक 'नए उत्तर प्रदेश' की नवोन्मेषी धरा सभी सम्मानित निवेशकों का आह्वान करती है।



लोक-कल्याण और उद्यमिता की इस यात्रा के आप सभी साक्षी बनें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 29, 2022

U.P. government has received proposals from France, U.K., Singapore and Mauritius for their participation as partner countries in the GIS-2023. In the coming days, the government will be aiming to establish communication with the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Netherlands, Canada, USA, Japan, Israel, Sweden, Thailand, France and Singapore for the summit.

The State government would also be organising road shows in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai in addition to 18 countries abroad. The CM asked all the concerned departments to start preparations on war footing and told them to form separate teams to ensure the success of GIS-2023.

Mr. Adityanath said that the ‘Global Investor Summit’ will give flight to the aspirations of ‘New India, New Uttar Pradesh’ and added that the state has emerged as a ‘Dream Destination’ for industrial investment in the country by imbibing Prime Minister’s mantra of “Reform, Perform and Transform”.

The State government has also said that in line with the new industrial investment and employment promotion policy, more than 30 sectoral policies including EV policy, toy, textile, pharma, startup, data center, green hydrogen policy should be prepared by the concerned departments and presented prior to the investors’ summit. While framing the policies, the focus of departments should be that policy provisions should be practical, employment generating and ensure a bright future for the youth.