Uttar Pradesh to have 5 more airports, says Scindia

The airports at Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot and Shravasti will come up in the State

January 11, 2024 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurating flight service by IndiGo from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurating flight service by IndiGo from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad | Photo Credit: X@JM_Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on January 11 said five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month.

He was speaking at the virtual function for the inauguration of flight service by IndiGo from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad.

Ayodhya airport will be expanded and the runway will be extended that will allow landing of bigger aircraft and operation of international flights, Mr. Scindia said.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

On that day, IndiGo and Air India Express operated flights to Ayodhya.

Mr. Scindia on January 11 said five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month that will take the total number of airports in the state to 19.

The airports at Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot and Shravasti will come up in the State.

Regarding Ayodhya airport, Mr. Scindia said the second phase expansion will start soon and that more flights will be connecting the city.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be held on January 22.

