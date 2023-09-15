ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh to ease burden on pupils under new education policy

September 15, 2023 02:36 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh is implementing various new initiatives envisaged in the New Education Policy in basic, secondary, and higher educational institutions.

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only. File | Photo Credit: MANOB CHOWDHURY

The Uttar Pradesh government has instructed the education department to change school schedules under the new education policy to ease the burden on students. There will be only 29 hours of teaching in a week in state schools and classes will be held for five to five hours thirty minutes from Monday to Friday and only two to two and a half hours on Saturdays, as suggested in the New Education Policy.

“According to the new National Education Policy, there will be only 29 hours of teaching a week in state schools.,” a statement from the Information and Public Relations, Department said. Similarly, the maximum time limit for classes for general subjects will be reduced from 45 to 35 minutes, while classes for major subjects will be held for 50 minutes.

Uttar Pradesh is implementing various new initiatives envisaged in the New Education Policy in basic, secondary, and higher educational institutions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently state universities modified the syllabus for Defence and Strategic Studies, including conflicts in which India did well, highlighting heroic stories including skirmishes with the Chinese aiming to bring an Indian perspective to Defence and Strategic thought.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US