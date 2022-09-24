Uttar Pradesh student shoots at school principal after being scolded over altercation with peer

Accused student absconding; efforts on to trace him

PTI Sitapur (U.P.):
September 24, 2022 19:35 IST

The incident took place at Adarsh Ramswaroop Inter College in Sadarpur police station area of Biswan tehsil, Uttar Pradesh Police said. Photo: Facebook/Adarsh Ram Swaroop Vidyalaya Inter College

A student of a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur shot at his principal on Saturday after the latter scolded him following an altercation with a peer, police said.

The principal, Ram Singh Verma, was shot twice. The incident took place at Adarsh Ramswaroop Inter College in Sadarpur police station area of Biswan tehsil, they said.

The accused student, Gurinder Singh, had a quarrel with another student on Friday. Later, Singh was scolded by Mr. Verma, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, N.P. Singh said.

Angry over being scolded, Gurinder shot at Mr. Verma twice. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera, the ASP said, adding that the principal has been referred to Lucknow for treatment.

Gurinder is absconding and efforts are on to trace him, police said.

