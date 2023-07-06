Uttar Pradesh STF to soon have AI-based Criminal Data System

July 06, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh police department’s Special Task Force (STF) has initiated the process of acquiring the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Criminal Data Creation and Retrieval System, which will help law enforcement agencies in the State to identify criminals by providing tools for matching face and voice. With the technique, the STF will also keep the complete profiles of history-sheeters. The U.P. government hoped the new system will expedite disclosure of incidents and help in sending the criminals responsible behind bars.

“The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) plans to establish the Artificial Intelligence-based Criminal Data Creation and Retrieval System at the cost of Rs. three crore for which tenders have already been issued and four companies have also shown keen interest in installing it in the state. The new AI-based system will help identify criminals by providing tools for matching face, voice & method of crime,” reads an statement issued by the U.P. government. Such an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Criminal Data Creation and Retrieval System is already used in Telangana and U.P. is likely to be the second state to use it.

Till now the tracking of criminals is done through the Criminal Tracking System of U.P. police. “With the integration of criminal databases using artificial intelligence, facial recognition will be performed in a matter of seconds, matching faces from the entire record and providing information accordingly. Additionally, their voices, methods of executing the crime, family backgrounds, and criminal histories will be readily available,” added the U.P. Government.

