Uttar Pradesh STF arrests two for threat to blow up Ram Temple in Ayodhya

January 04, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

STF Uttar Pradesh has arrested two accused from Lucknow on January 3 for threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and blow up the Ram temple in Ayodhya by an alleged person from ISI named Zubair Khan.

The accused have been identified as Tahar Singh and Om Prakash Mishra from Gonda.

The police have recovered 2 mobile phones, WiFi Router and a Digital Video Recorder from them.

"On December 27, 2023, Control Room of STF Headquarters was informed by DGP Headquarters that a threat was received to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and blow up the Ram temple in Ayodhya in a post on 'X' using the handle @iDevendraOffice. In the tweet it was mentioned that Zubair Khan of the ISI organisation had given the threat in a mail," Special Task Force, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow said in a press release.

On the instructions of senior officers, an investigation was under the supervision of Pramesh Kumar Shukla, Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF Uttar Pradesh.

"It was found that an FIR was registered in Alambagh police station, Lucknow and Sushant Golf City police station. From a perusal of the FIR of both cases, it was revealed that e-mail IDs lamansarikhan608@gmail.com and zubairkhanisi199@gmail.com were used for threat messages. After technical analysis of the used mail ID, Tahar Singh who created the e-mail ID and Om Prakash Mishra who sent the threat mail were arrested," the STF further said.

The arrested accused on interrogation revealed that Devendra Tiwari, who ran an NGO in the name of Bharatiya Kisan Manch and Bharatiya Gau Seva Parishad, had many cases registered against him in Ashiana, Banthara, Gautampalli and Alambagh."

Devendra Tiwari has a college in the name of Indian Institute Para Medical Sciences at Alambagh. They have set up their office in the same college, in which Tahar Singh is working as social media handler and Om Prakash Mishra is working as the personal secretary and Om Prakash is also doing 2 years Diploma in Optometry from the same college," the STF said.

The STF further said that on the behest of Devendra Tiwari, Tahar Singh created a fake e-mail ID to mail the threat and the e-mail ID and password was sent to Om Prakash Mishra through WhatsApp and on his request, two numbers were sent from Aman Mobile Center in Lucknow.

"Mobile phones were purchased, which were used to send threat e-mails. The threat content present in the mobile phone was scanned with the Google lens of the mobile phone used to send the threat mail. The mail was sent on the dates November 19, 2023, and December 27, 2023, to his mail ID by copying and pasting which was sent to Devendra Tiwari," the STF said.

This was posted by Tiwari through his account on X. After sending the mail, Devendra Tiwari destroyed the mobile phone by burning it. The internet through the WiFi router installed in a office was used to send the mail. The accused also said that Devendra Tiwari had told them that this would give them highlight on social media and they could also get huge political benefits. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 506, 507, 153A, 420, 468, 471, 201, 120B IPC and 66D-IT Act. (ANI)