Uttar Pradesh removes loudspeakers from religious sites 

Workers remove loudspeakers from a mosque, in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, on April 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 27, 2022 22:20 IST

6,031 loudspeakers removed, lowered volume of 29,674

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said it had removed 10,923 unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and lowered the volume of 35,221 loudspeakers to within the permissible limit.

The drive was launched after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently instructed officials to ensure that sound of loudspeakers does not disturb others outside the premises where it was installed. Also, no permission would be granted for installing loudspeakers at new sites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Till April 27, the government had removed 10923 loudspeakers across 12 administrative zones across the State in compliance of directions by the Allahabad High Court, said officials.

The highest number of loudspeakers were removed in Lucknow zone (2395), Gorakhpur (1788), Varanasi (1366), Meerut (1204) and Prayagraj.

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said the police had established communication over the matter with over 37,300 religious heads.