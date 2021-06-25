Uttar Pradesh ranked best State under Smart Cities Mission

NEW DELHI

25 June 2021 21:34 IST

Indore, Surat jointly named best cities

Uttar Pradesh was on Friday ranked the best State and Indore and Surat were jointly named the best cities by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry for their work under the Smart Cities Mission.

At a virtual event to mark the sixth anniversary of the launch of the Smart Cities Mission, the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), the Ministry announced that Uttar Pradesh had been ranked one, Madhya Pradesh was second and Tamil Nadu third in the India Smart Cities Awards 2020.

The Ministry said in a statement that 22% in terms of the total value of the projects proposed and 52% in terms of the total number of projects proposed by the 100 Smart Cities had been completed so far.

“It is also noteworthy that the average monthly expenditure in the Smart Cities Mission has almost doubled in the last year, despite the challenges faced due to COVID-19,” the Ministry said.

Under the PMAY-U, the Ministry said 1.12 crore houses had been sanctioned, of which 50 lakh had been completed.