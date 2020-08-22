Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha bypoll on September 11

NEW DELHI

22 August 2020 05:39 IST

It fell vacant after Amar Singh’s death

By-election to the Rajya Sabha seat that fell vacant on the death of Samajwadi Party’s Amar Singh in Uttar Pradesh will be held on September 11, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday. Counting will take place the same day.

Amar Singh passed away on August 1 in Singapore, where he was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment. His Rajya Sabha term was till July 7, 2022.

The State Chief Secretary had been directed to appoint a senior officer to make sure that instructions related to COVID-19 were followed in the bypoll process, the ECI said in a statement.

