Uttar Pradesh puts frontline workers, hospitals on ‘alert mode’, amid partial rise in COVID-19 cases

March 31, 2023 03:12 am | Updated 02:20 am IST - Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday put all the frontline workers working in government as well as private hospitals on ‘alert mode’, while stepping up precautionary measures in light of a partial rise in COVID-19 cases in a few districts of the State.

The latest available figure till March 28, puts the number of active cases of COVID in the State at 340.

The State government issued the directions after a presentation regarding Communicable Disease Control and Dastak Abhiyan attended by top State officials including the Chief Secretary. Districts officials have been asked to take required actions immediately where ever confirmed cases are detected. It has also given instructions to strictly monitor cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Respiratory Tract Infection and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) across the State.

The available data till March 28, shows Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts, both close to the national capital Delhi as the most affected areas. Gautam Budh Nagar has 57 active cases while Ghaziabad has 55 cases. Other three districts having sizeable case loads are Lakhimpur Kheri (44) Lucknow (27) and Bijnor (12). The State government directed officials deputed in these districts to carefully monitor the present situation.

Intensive sampling, tracing of COVID-19 cases

The government has also given instructions for intensive sampling and tracing at places where COVID-19 cases are reported. The samples will then be sent for genome sequencing to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. Apart from this, instructions have been given to ensure availability of logistics, medicines, PPE kits, gloves, masks and equipment, oxygen plant and concentrator in hospitals.

The Uttar Pradesh government is also launching a communicable disease control campaign across the State from April 1 to 30. In the campaign, intensive vector and mosquito control activities will be carried out in high risk areas with cooperation from various departments. Different awareness activities will be organised at public places for prevention of diseases while screening and treatment of symptomatic persons identified by the frontline workers will also be carried out.