Uttar Pradesh polls | Priyanka Gandhi promises free medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh

Lucknow:

25 October 2021 10:45 IST

The Congress leader had flagged off her party’s Pratigya Yatra on October 23 with seven promises

Making another poll promise ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 25 said free medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh will be provided to people of the State if her party government is voted to power.

The Congress leader had flagged off her party's "Pratigya Yatras" from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on October 23 with seven promises, including loan waiver for farmers and jobs to 20 lakh people if voted to power.

“Everyone saw the dilapidated condition of the health system of U.P. due to government neglect during the Corona period and now during the spread of fever. For ensuring good and cheap treatment, with the consent of the manifesto committee, the U.P. Congress has decided that if voted to power, our government will provide up to ₹10 lakh for treatment of any disease,” Ms. Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Among the other promises made by the party are purchase of wheat and paddy at ₹2,500 per quintal and ₹400 per quintal for sugarcane.

The party has also promised jobs to 20 lakh people, halving the electricity bill of all and a sum of ₹25,000 to families who faced financial crunch amid the Covid crisis.

Besides the party has decided to give 40% tickets to women in elections and smartphones to Class 12 pass girls and e-scooters to graduate girls if voted to power.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled early next year.