Uttar Pradesh polls for saving democracy, Constitution: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav said though the BJP talks about sabka saath, sabka vikas, its people are backward only in documents and not by birth

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on February 26 said the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are for saving democracy and the country’s Constitution, which will be "destroyed" by the BJP if it returns to power in the State.

In an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Yadav said though the BJP government talks about sabka saath, sabka vikas, its people are backward only in documents and not by birth. “These elections are for saving democracy and the Constitution,” he said. “If the BJP comes to power, it will destroy both,” Mr. Yadav alleged in an election rally in Balrampur.

Attacking the ruling party over law and order, Mr. Yadav said the maximum custodial deaths have taken place under their government. “Even an IPS officer is absconding in a case of illegal recovery and his arrest is yet to be made,” he said.

Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr. Yadav said he calls him a "rioter" but doesn’t see his own face in the mirror. The BJP government is making tall claims about giving free ration to the poor but the scheme will be stopped after March, Mr. Yadav said.

“If the Samajwadi Party forms the government in the polls, the poor will be given free ration for full five years,” he promised.

Mr. Yadav said people of the State are upset due to stray cattle and promised that after coming to power, his party’s government will build cowshed for the cattle besides saving crops from them. He also claimed of sweeping the Assembly polls.

"After the fifth and sixth phase of polling, Baba will go home," he said targeting the CM. The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases, the fifth of which will be held on Sunday. The results will be declared on March 10.