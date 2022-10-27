Uttar Pradesh policemen suspended for asking High Court judge where he wished to go

File photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

In a bizarre incident, three policemen in Uttar Pradesh have been suspended for asking an Allahabad High Court judge the whereabouts of his house. Police Constables Rishbah Raj Yadav and Ayub Wali, and Sub-Inspector Tej Bahdur Singh, were posted on the judge’s escort duty when the alleged incident took place. The suspension order issued to Mr. Yadav by the Superintendent of Police, Ambedkar Nagar, which has gone viral on social media, has led to an uproar.

The order reads: “Constable number 202061410 Rishabh Raj Yadav, district Ambedkar Nagar is facing serious charge. As per the report submitted by response inspector, police line, dated 23.10.2022, the constable was deputed on escort duty of honourable judge Shri Prakash Singh, honourable High Court Prayagraj, in between the staffs on escort duty asked the judge, ‘where is your home, and where you have to go’ it has come to our notice. The charge are of serious nature, hence according to Uttar Pradesh Subordinate grade Police Officers (punishment and appeal) manual-1991, rule 17(1) provisions, PNO-202061410 Constable Rishabh Raj Yadav is suspended with immediate effect and a departmental enquire is contemplated against him.”

During the period of suspension, Mr. Yadav has been attached to Police Line, Ambedkar Nagar, and the order directs him to not leave the headquarters without permission.

U.P. Police sources said government staff on escort duty should ask details of travel plans from the protocol officer or other assigned person and not directly from the dignitary.