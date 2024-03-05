GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uttar Pradesh police recruitment board chairperson made ‘scapegoat’, claim activists

Those involved with the drive to make recruitment process more transparent have added that a CBI probe is necessary in the paper leak case

March 05, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination candidates during protest against the paper leak. File.

Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination candidates during protest against the paper leak. File. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Activists described the removal of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board chairperson Renuka Mishra as an act of scapegoating intended to hide the morass of the recent U.P. constable examination paper leak episode.

“The decision to remove the chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board was taken amid rising public pressure. The official in question has been made an scapegoat to save higher ups in the State administration. This is just an eyewash to hide the systematic corruption and organised syndicate responsible for paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh,” Amitabh Thakur, an anti-corruption activist, alleged.

Also read: U.P. constable recruitment exam | A journey of hope and hardship

The chairperson of the recruitment board, Renuka Mishra, an officer from the 1990 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) has been replaced with another officer Rajeev Krishna, days after the U.P. police constable recruitment examination was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak.

Mr. Thakur, himself a 1992 batch IPS officer, further added that only an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can unearth the real culprits and truth in the paper leak.

“Only a CBI probe, can unearth the truth in the constable paper leak issue. Young aspirants have lost faith in the government and the recruitment process due to the continuous discrepancies,” Mr. Thakur, who also leads the political outfit Azad Adhikar Sena, added. 

More than 48 lakh candidates registered for the examination which was held on February 17 and 18 across the State in 2,385 centres across 75 districts for 60,244 U.P. police constable posts. Uttar

The U.P. government on February 24 cancelled the recruitment exam, following allegations of a paper leak.

“Orders have been given to cancel the examination. There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youngsters will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action will be taken against such anti-social elements,” said U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath. 

