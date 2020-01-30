Uttar Pradesh Police arrest Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan in Mumbai

Gorakhpur-based doctor Kafeel Khan was on Wednesday arrested from Mumbai, an Uttar Pradesh police officer said.

Amitabh Yash, Inspector General, U.P. Special Task Force said: “Dr. Kafeel has been arrested by STF at Mumbai.” The official reason for the arrest is not yet known. However, an FIR was lodged against him on December 13 in Aligarh under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity between different groups).

According to the FIR, Dr. Kafeel is accused of provoking the religious sentiments of Muslim students of the Aligarh Muslim University while he was addressing a gathering of around 600 students about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 12. Mr. Khan tried to spread hatred among the Muslim students of AMU towards the Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs and Christians coming under the ambit of CAA, the FIR alleged.

“Dr. Kafeel allegedly said through the CAA, “we are giving employment in our homes to thieves who are stealing in our neighborhood,” the police FIR said. “Dr. Kafeel said in his speech that Mota bhai teaches us to become Hindu or Muslim but not human beings,” the FIR said.

As per Dr. Kafeel’s social media accounts he was scheduled to hold a meeting at Mumbai Bagh in Central Mumbai on January 30. Dr. Kafeel has been under suspension from the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur since the oxygen tragedy of 2017. According to Dr. Kafeel’s brother Adeel Khan, he was arrested by police at the Mumbai airport. He had just landed from Patna, said Mr. Adeel.