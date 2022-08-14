Uttar Pradesh police arrest another alleged Jaish terrorist

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, Habibul Islam alias Saifullah, from Kanpur. Saifullah’s name cropped up during the interrogation of Muhammad Nadeem, who was arrested on Friday.

As per an official release by the police, Saifullah,19, was brought from Fatehpur to Kanpur where he was arrested by the ATS. The accused confessed that he knew Nadeem and both were linked to the Jaish-e-Muhammad.

Saifullah used social media platforms such as Telegram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp to keep in touch with individuals across the border. “Saifullah is an expert in creating fake virtual IDs for the terror outfits based in Pakistan and Afghanistan and he has made at least 50 virtual IDs for them. The nabbed terrorist used social media platforms like Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp to keep in touch with his handlers based in Pakistan and Afghanistan through which they were able to hide their digital footprints,” said the ATS.

Used to share videos

The police said Saifullah used to propagate and share videos of extremist ideology to spread terror and recruit youths. He hails from Motahari district in Bihar. “One mobile phone with SIM card and one knife has been recovered from his possession. The Indian and international terrorist links of Saifullah will be unearthed through interrogation,” said the ATS.

Saifullah is the third terror suspect to be nabbed by the ATS in six days. Earlier, an alleged Islamic State-linked operative Subauddin Azmi, who was planning an IED strike ahead of Independence Day, was arrested from Azamgarh apart from Muhammad Nadeem.