Uttar Pradesh plans to implement waste management model of Indore

November 24, 2022 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - Lucknow:

U.P. government is all set to implement the solid waste management model of Indore to ensure planned, cleaner and greener cities

Mayank Kumar

A worker segregates waste plastic bottles for recycling in Lucknow. File. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to implement the solid waste management (SWM) model of Indore throughout the urban bodies of the State in its bid to ensure planned, cleaner and greener cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team comprising of Neha Sharma, director of the Swachh Bharat Mission of Uttar Pradesh and representatives from the urban bodies from Jhansi, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Farrukhabad, Kushinagar, Mathura-Vrindavan, Moradabad and Gorakhpur have recently visited Indore and undertook a comprehensive review of cleanliness model of the city. On its tour, the team also visited Asia’s largest Bio CNG plant located at Trenching Ground in the city.

The team also visited the control command centre of the plant. During the visit, a presentation about the initiatives taken for the cleanliness of the city in the last six years was made by the Municipal Corporation of Indore to the U.P. delegation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a separate tour, U.P. chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra also visited the Bio CNG plant of Indore and tried to figure out the functioning of the plant. U.P. is planning to prepare bio-CNG plants from 300 to 400 tonnes of wet waste through its urban municipal bodies. Along with the Chief Secretary, National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Adarsh ​​Goyal and two other senior officials also visited the Bio-CNG plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US