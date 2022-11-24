Uttar Pradesh plans to implement waste management model of Indore

November 24, 2022 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to implement the solid waste management (SWM) model of Indore throughout the urban bodies of the State in its bid to ensure planned, cleaner and greener cities.

A team comprising of Neha Sharma, director of the Swachh Bharat Mission of Uttar Pradesh and representatives from the urban bodies from Jhansi, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Farrukhabad, Kushinagar, Mathura-Vrindavan, Moradabad and Gorakhpur have recently visited Indore and undertook a comprehensive review of cleanliness model of the city. On its tour, the team also visited Asia’s largest Bio CNG plant located at Trenching Ground in the city.

The team also visited the control command centre of the plant. During the visit, a presentation about the initiatives taken for the cleanliness of the city in the last six years was made by the Municipal Corporation of Indore to the U.P. delegation.

In a separate tour, U.P. chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra also visited the Bio CNG plant of Indore and tried to figure out the functioning of the plant. U.P. is planning to prepare bio-CNG plants from 300 to 400 tonnes of wet waste through its urban municipal bodies. Along with the Chief Secretary, National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Adarsh ​​Goyal and two other senior officials also visited the Bio-CNG plant.