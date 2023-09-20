HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Uttar Pradesh on alert mode for dengue, monitoring cases: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

According to latest estimates, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 406 dengue cases this year alone.

September 20, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

PTI
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. File

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Amidst a surge in dengue cases in the State, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has said there is no case for serious concern and that authorities are monitoring cases in a day-to-day basis.

According to latest estimates, the State has recorded 406 dengue cases this year alone. There is no serious concern regarding Dengue. We are on alert mode and day-to-day monitoring has been done. “Beds are reserved for patients and there is no scarcity of blood...,” Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister said. Mr. Pathak further said the leave of officials has been cancelled. He said that there is no scarcity of hospital beds and those who require hospitalisation will be admitted. 

“Regarding the campaign on communicable diseases, the Municipal Corporation and Panchayat Raj are conducting a campaign to kill mosquitoes,” he said. The changing weather conditions have led to an outbreak of the contagious viral fever in Uttar Pradesh. Several people are falling sick and flooding the district hospital, a doctor said.” The weather is changing consistently, sometimes it is raining, sometimes it is sunny and when there is rainfall, waterlogging takes place. The constant changes in weather and surge in mosquitoes due to rain have caused people to fall sick,” said Gorakhpur Hospital physician Dr. V. K. Suman.   

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / health / disease

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.