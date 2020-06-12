Uttar Pradesh Minorities Commission notice to Balrampur admininstration over removal of body in garbage collection van

The Uttar Pradesh Minorities Commission has issued a notice to the Balrampur administration, seeking its response over the removal of a body in the district using a garbage collection van, officials said on Friday.

The body of a man, who had collapsed outside a government office, was removed using a garbage collection van by four municipal workers even as a couple of policemen watched standing nearby.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Commission expressed angst over the incident that took place in Utraula area of Balrampur on Wednesday while a member of the panel said such incidents are “a stigma on humanity”.

“The man died under suspicious circumstances at the gate of the Utraula Tehsil in Balrampur district. Then the body being carried in a garbage collection van under the supervision of the police is a shame. Such incidents are a stigma on humanity,” Kunwar Iqbal Haider, a member of the Uttar Pradesh Minorities Commission, told PTI.

He said a notice has been issued to the district administration which has been asked to present a detailed report of the entire case before the Commission by June 15. He said after receiving the report, strict action will be taken in the case.

All the seven officials – four municipal workers and three policemen – have already been suspended and the matter is under probe, according to officials.