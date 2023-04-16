Uttar Pradesh ministers defend State govt. on Atiq’s murder, term it ‘divine justice’

April 16, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Lucknow

While the Opposition leaders across the country condemned the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf on April 15 in front of TV cameras and described it as a failure of law and order and demanded the dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government, Ministers defended the State Government with some even calling the event ‘divine justice’. “

Yeh asmani faisla hai [this is divine justice], the State Government is trying to maintain law and order and believes in zero tolerance against crime,” Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna told media persons.

Former BJP State president and Minister of Jal Shakti and Disaster Management, Swatantra Dev Singh, said one’s good and bad acts were settled in this lifetime only. “ Paap, punya ka hisaab isi janm main hota hai [one’s good and bad acts are settled in this lifetime only],” he tweeted after the killing. Mr. Singh later deleted the tweet.

BJP MP Subrat Pathak said it needed to be remembered that those who were killed were no saints. They were wanted in connection with dozens of cases of heinous crimes. “The manner of the murder could not be justified, but one must also remember that those who were killed were no saints,” he said.

Posed as journalists

The killing took place at the entrance of the Moti Lal Nehru Mandaliya Chikitsalaya in Prayagraj when the former MP Atiq Ahmed and his brother were brought for medical examination on April 15. Roughly a dozen security personnel were accompanying them. Three accused Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny Purane, who came posing as journalists, with mic, ID card and camera in their hands opened fire in front of TV cameras, killing the duo on the spot.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting on Saturday night and on Sunday instructing the officials to be vigilant. “No one should play with the law. Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours,” said the Chief Minister, says a press release from the Uttar Pradesh government.

“The attackers had come posing as journalists, they also had mic, ID and camera in their hands. Naturally, there is no checking of journalists. It is the result of tight law and order that all three were caught immediately.

“The incident was going live on the media. If the police had retaliated, innocent media personnel would have been killed. Because of this, the police exercised restraint and only took action to nab the attackers,” said the Uttar Pradesh government.