Uttar Pradesh man gets death penalty for rape, murder of minor

LUCKNOW

08 March 2021 19:41 IST

Special POCSO court verdict comes just seven months after crime

A local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district on Monday awarded the death sentence to a man, just seven months after he was booked for the rape and murder of a 11-year-old Dalit girl.

Special POCSO Judge Ravi Yadav convicted the accused Balgovind, alias Govinda, of rape and murder, among other charges, and sentenced him to death.

The crime was committed in a village under Madiahun police station in the Purvanchal district. On August 8, 2020 the father of the girl lodged a complaint that his daughter had been allegedly lured away by the accused on August 6. The girl’s body was discovered in a corn field two days later, her father said in his police complaint.

The accused had allegedly tried to disfigure the victim’s face by pouring acid on it and then hid the body.

Rajesh Upadhyay, lawyer for the victim, said the accused lured her with toffee. Eleven witnesses were produced in court. “The victim's father had died a month after this incident in shock,” said Mr. Upadhyay.

A case was initially registered against Balgovind and another person for kidnapping and murder. Sections 376a and 376b of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 5/6 of the POCSO Act were added to the case during investigation after the accused was arrested, said Jaunpur police.

Tribhuwan Singh SP (Rural) Jaunpur said the accused, a native of Sakaldiha in Chandauli, was temporarily living in the victim’s village.

A monitoring cell was set up for supervision of the probe by the district police chief and the chargesheet in the case was filed in just 11 days by the investigation officer, said Mr. Singh.

The accused was also awarded 14 years imprisonment and slapped with a fine of ₹10,000.

Awadesh Pandey, counsel for Balgovind, said he would read the court’s order and then challenge the decision in a higher court.