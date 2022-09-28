Uttar Pradesh issues new timetable for madrasas; activities to start with national anthem

The educational work at the madrasas will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau Lucknow
September 28, 2022 22:34 IST

Boys reading at one of the madrassa in Shamli Dist of Uttar Pradesh. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Amid the ongoing survey of madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, the State Madrasa Education Board has issued a new timetable for the aided/recognised madrasas in which educational activities will start with national anthem and prayers. The educational work in these madrasas will be held from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. Previously, the working hours were between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Just a few months ago, the board has made it compulsory for teachers and students to recite the national anthem before the start of the class.

“Aided/recognised madrasas timetable is changed to 9 a.m.-3 p.m., in the first sitting, at 9 a.m., prayer ( dua) and national anthem will take place. The teaching work will start from 9.20 a.m. till 12 noon. The second sitting will start at 12.30 p.m. till 3 p.m. All aided/recognised madrasas should follow the mentioned timetable,” reads the order issued by Jagmohan Singh, Registrar, Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board.

The madrasa system in the State is making headlines since the announcement of the survey — to identify unrecognised ones — which started on September 10 across all 78 districts. Teams formed in the districts have to submit the report to District Magistrates within 25 days who will forward the report to the State government by October 25.

War of words erupted over the survey with the Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party targeting the State government. BSP supremo Mayawati said the ruling dispensation was terrorising the Muslim community with such acts. The Minority Welfare department had argued that through the survey the government wanted to check whether basic facilities were being provided to students in madrasas and how they could be brought into the mainstream.

