Uttar Pradesh issues draft notification for OBC, SC reservation in local bodies’ polls

March 31, 2023 03:08 am | Updated March 30, 2023 11:17 pm IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Thursday issued a draft notification of reserved seats for Mayors of Municipal Corporations, and Chairpersons of Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats, for the three-tier urban local body elections.

“The draft notification has been issued on the basis of the ordinance issued by the Governor after the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday passed the proposal for an ordinance to amend the rules of urban local bodies (Nagar Nigam and Nagar Palikas). We have sought objections on the list of reserved seats within seven days,” Minister for Urban Development, Arvind Sharma, said.

The notification is issued for 762 urban bodies, including 17 Municipal Corporations, 544 Nagar Panchayats, and 199 Palika Parishads. In the draft issued for Mayors’ seats of 17 Municipal Corporations in U.P., the post of Mayor in Agra is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC, woman), while Jhansi is reserved SC. The mayoral seats of Shahjahanpur and Firozabad have been reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC, woman), while Saharanpur and Meerut are reserved for OBC.

Three Mayor posts in Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad have been reserved for women, as per the draft notification. The eight mayoral seats of Aligarh, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Mathura-Vrindavan will be unreserved.

The U.P. Government has sought objections to the draft notification till April 6.

