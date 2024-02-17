ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh invokes ESMA, imposes six months ban on protests 

February 17, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Lucknow

The Act allows the State government to take action against employees who it thinks are attempting to disrupt normal workplace practices by going on strike

The Hindu Bureau

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), banning strikes by government employees in all State government departments, corporations, and authorities for a period of six months. The decision came during ongoing farmers strike called by various union organisations.

“In exercise of the powers under sub section (1) of the section-3 of the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966 (UP Act No 30 of 1966), the State government prohibited strike for a period of six months from the date of the notification,” the notification issued by Additional chief secretary (ACS) Devesh Chaturvedi read.

The Act gives the police the power to arrest the employees violating provisions without a warrant and imprisonment for a term which may extend up to one year or a fine which may extend to ₹1,000 or both, to any person who instigated a strike which was illegal under the Act. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, the U.P. government had banned strikes for six months during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and again in May 2021.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US