Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit | PM Modi lays foundation stone for 1,406 projects worth more than ₹80,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh looks on during the ‘Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0’ of the U.P. Investors Summit’, in Lucknow. ) | Photo Credit: PTI

June 03, 2022 14:40 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among those attending the event.