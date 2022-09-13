Uttar Pradesh inches closer to administering 38 crore vaccine doses

The Uttar Pradesh Government has also administered over 2,73,12,218 vaccine doses to children. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

ADVERTISEMENT

In its special 75-day “Amrit Dose” campaign, Uttar Pradesh has so far administered over 3.46 crore “precautionary doses” in the form of additional protection, and will soon cross the milestone of administering 38 crore total vaccine doses, the U.P Government said. The State government on July 15 launched a special 75-day drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at public vaccination centres free of cost.

“As a result of the successful execution of the ongoing special 75-day ‘Amrit Dose’ campaign, the state achieved another milestone while continuing to conduct one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country since the rollout of the mass immunization drive. So far over 3.46 crore ‘precautionary doses’ in the form of additional protection have been given to people in Uttar Pradesh,” read the statement issued by the U.P. Government.

The five leading districts in terms of successfully administering ‘precaution doses’ since July 15 are Prayagraj (9,21,135 doses), Jaunpur (8,27,536 doses), Kanpur Nagar (7,58,204 doses), Bareilly (7,20,083 doses), and Azamgarh (7,13,177 doses). So, far the State has administered over 37.95 crore vaccine doses, out of which over 17.67 crore doses were first doses, and over 16.80 crore individuals have been fully vaccinated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union government has asked all the States to work on an aggressive vaccination campaign since rolling out the vaccine programme as it’s an integral part of the comprehensive strategy to contain the pandemic, along with adherence to coronavirus-appropriate behaviour, and strict surveillance.

The State government has also administered over 2,73,12,218 vaccine doses to children. “So far, over 2,73,12,218 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-17 and over 1,63,32,709 doses to children in the age group of 12-14 in the state,” the statement said.