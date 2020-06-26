Uttar Pradesh has enough potential to employ all migrant workers: Yogi Adityanath

Exuding confidence of providing jobs to all migrant workers of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the State has enough potential to create employment opportunities for all of them.
Uttar Pradesh has enough possibilities for creating employment for migrant workers who have returned to the State. I can assure that we will succeed in employing all of them, said Mr. Adityanath while launching an “Atmnirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan” through video-conferencing.
Under this employment scheme aimed at making Uttar Pradesh a self-reliant State, more than 1.25 crore workers would be provided jobs either in various industries or through self-employment, he said.
Mr. Adityanath said this employment programme in the State is being launched under the guidelines provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Pointing out Mr. Modi’s emphasis on skill mapping of all migrant workers, the Chief Minister said barring those below 18 years of age, the skill mapping of remaining 30.47 lakh workers and labourers has been completed.
He said following the resumption of economic activities in the State, 80,000 MSME units have successfully restarted and 57,000 of them have been given loans.
