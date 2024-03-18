Uttar Pradesh govt. plans to install 100 Telemetric Weather Stations across to monitor drought

March 18, 2024 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced plans to establish Telemetric Weather Stations (TWS) to monitor drought situation in the 100 most drought-prone tehsils in the State, including all tehsils in the seven districts of Bundelkhand region.

“In a bid to effectively monitor drought conditions in Uttar Pradesh, U.P. government will establish Telemetric Weather Stations (TWS) in tehsils across various districts. In the initial phase, TWS will be set up in 100 most drought-prone tehsils across different districts,” the State government said in a statement.

“Priority will be given to setting up of TWS in Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and seven districts of Bundelkhand where the threat of drought looms large every year. The State Relief Commissioner’s office issued necessary instructions to Additional District Magistrates for this purpose,” the statement read. Hamirpur, Banda, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Mahoba and Chitrakoot districts comprise the Bundelkhand region which faces challenges of drought every year.

The government asked the Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) concerned to start marking the land for these stations, in a space of 10x10 meters and at a suitable distance from large buildings and trees to negate potential risk.

