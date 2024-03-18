GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttar Pradesh govt. plans to install 100 Telemetric Weather Stations across to monitor drought

Districts in the Bundelkhand region will be top priority

March 18, 2024 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced plans to establish Telemetric Weather Stations (TWS) to monitor drought situation in the 100 most drought-prone tehsils in the State, including all tehsils in the seven districts of Bundelkhand region.

“In a bid to effectively monitor drought conditions in Uttar Pradesh, U.P. government will establish Telemetric Weather Stations (TWS) in tehsils across various districts. In the initial phase, TWS will be set up in 100 most drought-prone tehsils across different districts,” the State government said in a statement.

“Priority will be given to setting up of TWS in Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and seven districts of Bundelkhand where the threat of drought looms large every year. The State Relief Commissioner’s office issued necessary instructions to Additional District Magistrates for this purpose,” the statement read. Hamirpur, Banda, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Mahoba and Chitrakoot districts comprise the Bundelkhand region which faces challenges of drought every year.

The government asked the Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) concerned to start marking the land for these stations, in a space of 10x10 meters and at a suitable distance from large buildings and trees to negate potential risk.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.