Uttar Pradesh govt. clears ordinance to prevent cow slaughter

To protect cows and prevent their slaughter, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a draft ordinance, providing a maximum rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and a fine up to ₹5 lakh.

For the first offence, a person can be given a rigorous punishment of one to seven years with a fine ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakh.

For the second offence, the person can be given a 10-year rigorous imprisonment with a fine up to ₹5 lakh, a statement said.

The State cabinet cleared the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Cow Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath here.

In case of the illegal transportation of cows and other bovines, the driver, operator and the owner of the vehicle shall be charged under the new Act, unless proven that the transportation was done without the owner’s knowledge by someone else for committing the crime.

The expenditure incurred on the maintenance of the captured cows will be recovered from the owner of the vehicle for a period of one year or until the cow or bovine is released, whichever is earlier. The provisions also attract punishment if there is a danger to their lives through physical damage or mutilation.

According to the statement, if someone puts the life of a cow in danger by not providing food and water with the intention of endangering its life, one-year rigorous imprisonment may be awarded, which may extend to seven years for the first offence. Additionally, a fine of ₹1 lakh may be imposed, which may be extended to ₹3 lakh.

The Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955 was implemented in the state on January 6, 1956. The Act was amended in 1958, 1961, 1979 and 2002. The rules were amended in 1964 and 1979.