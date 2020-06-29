Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh

President Ram Nath Kovind has assigned Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel additional charge of Madhya Pradesh during the absence on leave of Governor Lalji Tandon, said the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mr. Tandon, 85, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lucknow, where he was admitted on June 11.

“The President of India is pleased to appoint Smt. Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, during the absence on leave of Shri Lal Ji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Sunday.

“There is continuous improvement in the condition of the Honourable Governor of Madhya Pradesh Shri Lal Ji Tandon,” the hospital said in a statement. Further, his diabetes and infection were “under control”. His kidney, liver and heart were showing healthy progress. “Weaning from critical care ventilator to Bi-Pap through tracheostomy [was] done today,” the hospital said on Saturday.

Ms. Patel served as Governor of Madhya Pradesh before Mr. Tandon took over last year.