Uttar Pradesh government would consider forming Selection Commission for filling vacant posts in Health Department: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

He was replying to Samajwadi Party member Mata Prasad Pandey

He was replying to Samajwadi Party member Mata Prasad Pandey

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on May 30 said the government would consider constituting a Selection Commission for filling vacant posts in the Health Department.

He was replying to Samajwadi Party (SP) member Mata Prasad Pandey who asked if the government would consider the constitution of a separate Selection Commission for appointments in the Health Department.

"We can consider the constitution of Swasthya Chayan Ayog (Selection Commission for Health Department)," Mr. Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said in the Assembly. Earlier, SP member Manoj Kumar Pandey raised the issue of vacant posts of dentists.

Replying to him, Mr. Pathak said, "There are a total 19,011 sanctioned posts of dentists. Of these, 12,699 dentists are occupied." On another question of Bahujan Samaj party member Uma Shankar Singh, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "There are no medical colleges in 27 districts. The process is under way to open medical colleges in 16 of these 27 districts on a public-private partnership basis."