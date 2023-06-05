HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttar Pradesh Government discriminating with Azamgarh weavers: Akhilesh Yadav

No matter how much hooliganism and bullying BJP leaders do, no action is taken against them, Akhilesh Yadav alleged

June 05, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav. File

Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on June 4 accused the ruling BJP of discriminating against Azamgarh weavers and taking their power subsidy away.

Talking to reporters after attending a programme in Azamgarh, Mr. Yadav said, "Our traditions are related to each other, our culture is mixed, we live together, but the people of BJP keep humiliating Azamgarh."

He alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has nothing to do with the problems of saree traders and weavers of Azamgarh.

"In the Samajwadi Government, we made a place for the weavers in Mubarakpur, so that the weavers could expand their business. We made a carpet market in Bhadohi. Sham-e-Awadh weavers' market was built in Lucknow's Shilp Gram.

"But the BJP Government has taken away even the electricity subsidy from the weavers," he said.

"BJP discriminates. No matter how much hooliganism and bullying BJP leaders do, no action is taken against them," alleged the former U.P. chief minister.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.