Uttar Pradesh government clears illegal Rohingya camps from its land in Delhi

Noida:

22 July 2021 17:13 IST

The 2.10 hectare land estimated worth ₹97 crore lies in Madan Khadar area of the national capital near Noida and belongs to the Irrigation Department of U.P., the officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday got a piece of its land allegedly encroached by Rohingya refugees in Delhi cleared, according to officials.

U.P. Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh, who instructed the removal of the encroachment, shared a video of the early morning action on social media.

“Illegal Rohingya camps removed from the land belonging to the Irrigation Department in Madanpur Khadar at 4 a.m. Illegal occupants removed from the 2.10 hectare land of the U.P. Irrigation Department,” Mr. Singh tweeted.

Officials involved in Thursday’s anti-encroachment drive said a team of the U.P. government had held a meeting with the Delhi administration on July 20 during which this action was planned.