Other States

Uttar Pradesh government clears illegal Rohingya camps from its land in Delhi

A view of the Rohingyas refugee camp, in New Delhi. (Photo used for representational purpose only.)   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday got a piece of its land allegedly encroached by Rohingya refugees in Delhi cleared, according to officials.

The 2.10 hectare land estimated worth ₹97 crore lies in Madan Khadar area of the national capital near Noida and belongs to the Irrigation Department of U.P., the officials said.

U.P. Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh, who instructed the removal of the encroachment, shared a video of the early morning action on social media.

“Illegal Rohingya camps removed from the land belonging to the Irrigation Department in Madanpur Khadar at 4 a.m. Illegal occupants removed from the 2.10 hectare land of the U.P. Irrigation Department,” Mr. Singh tweeted.

Officials involved in Thursday’s anti-encroachment drive said a team of the U.P. government had held a meeting with the Delhi administration on July 20 during which this action was planned.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Rohingya crisis
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2021 5:30:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/uttar-pradesh-government-clears-illegal-rohingya-camps-from-its-land-in-delhi/article35467422.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY