Uttar Pradesh government cancels police constable recruitment exam

February 24, 2024 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government on February 24 announced the cancellation of the recently held examination to recruit police constables in the State.

In a post on 'X', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said orders have been issued to re-conduct the exam within six months.

"There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who toy with the hard work of youngsters will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," he said in Hindi. The examination was conducted on February 17 and 18.

