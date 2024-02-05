ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presents ₹7.36 lakh crore budget for FY-25 in State Assembly

February 05, 2024 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Lucknow

The State’s budget for 2023-24 was ₹6.90 lakh crore that included new schemes worth ₹32,721 crore

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presents the Budget 2024-25 in the state Assembly, in Lucknow, on February 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on February 5 presented the budget for financial year 2024-25 in the State Assembly with an outlay of ₹7.36 lakh crore, higher from current fiscal's budget of ₹6.90 lakh crore.

The total outlay of ₹7,36,437.71 crore for the next fiscal includes new schemes worth ₹24,863.57 crore, the State Finance Minister said while presenting the budget.

The State's budget for 2023-24 was ₹6.90 lakh crore that included new schemes worth ₹32,721 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For the next fiscal, the State government's budget has estimated the total receipts at ₹7,21,233.82 crore, which includes a revenue receipts estimated at ₹6,06,802.40 crore and capital receipts at ₹1,14,531.42 crore.

The share of tax collection in revenue receipts is estimated at ₹4,88,902.84 crore, which includes State's own tax revenue of ₹2,70,086 crore and its share in central tax pool at ₹2,18,816.84 crore.

The total expenditure is estimated at ₹7,36,437.71 crore.

Out of the total expenditure, ₹5,32,655.33 crore has been allocated for the revenue account and ₹2,03,782.38 crore for capital account.

After deducting the total expenditure from the receipts of the consolidated fund, a deficit of ₹15,103.89 crore is estimated in the budget.

Mr. Khanna said that under the Destitute Women Pension Scheme, the amount payable to the eligible beneficiaries has been increased from ₹500 per month to ₹1,000 per month.

As many as 31,28,000 destitute women have been benefited under the scheme till the third quarter of 2023-2024.

Under the Women Farmer Empowerment Project, the target is to provide technical support by forming 200 producer groups in the financial year 2024-2025, the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US