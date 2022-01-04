U.P. extends night curfew as cases rise

992 fresh cases recorded in last 24 hours; schools closed till Sankranti

Following a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended the night curfew to 10 p.m. to 6 a.m from the earlier schedule of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The stricter night curfew would be implemented from Thursday.

The State recorded 992 new cases over the past 24 hours and tested 1.66 lakh samples. The active cases stand at 3,173, the State government said. On January 1, the State has recorded 383 cases and had 1,211 active cases.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who held a special meeting on COVID-19 with senior officials on Tuesday evening, directed them to declare a holiday in all government and private schools (up to class 10) till the festival of Makar Sankranti.

If active cases in any district cross 1,000, then gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls, restaurants and public places would have to be run with 50% capacity, the government said.

Also, not more than 100 persons would be allowed to attend marriage events in closed spaces while only 50% capacity would be allowed in open spaces.

The government said it had found 23 cases of the new Omicron variant through genome sequencing.