Uttar Pradesh DGP seeks ban on PFI for anti-CAA violence

Uttar Pradesh DGP O.P. Singh said that they have written to the Union Home Ministry seeking a ban on Popular Front of India

The Uttar Pradesh Police has sought a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), days after its complicity was suspected in the recent state-wide violent protests against the amended citizenship law.

UP DGP O.P. Singh said on Tuesday that they had written to the Union Home Ministry, seeking a ban on the PFI after its Uttar Pradesh head, Wasim, and 16 other activists were arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence in the state capital during anti-CAA protests.

“We have written to the Union Home Ministry, recommending that the PFI should be banned,” the DGP told reporters here.

