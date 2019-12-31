Uttar Pradesh DGP seeks ban on PFI for anti-CAA violence

The Uttar Pradesh Police has sought a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), days after its complicity was suspected in the recent state-wide violent protests against the amended citizenship law.
UP DGP O.P. Singh said on Tuesday that they had written to the Union Home Ministry, seeking a ban on the PFI after its Uttar Pradesh head, Wasim, and 16 other activists were arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence in the state capital during anti-CAA protests.
“We have written to the Union Home Ministry, recommending that the PFI should be banned,” the DGP told reporters here.
