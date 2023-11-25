ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh declares ‘no non-veg’ day on November 25

November 25, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - Lucknow:

U.P.’s announcement comes days after it banned on production, storage, distribution, and sale of halal-certified food products in the state

The Hindu Bureau

Uttar Pradesh has ordered all slaughterhouses and meat shops to remain closed on November 25. File. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday declared November 25 as “no non-veg day” on the birth anniversary of Sadhu TL Vaswani, who advocated for a vegetarian lifestyle. U.P. ordered all slaughterhouses and meat shops to remain closed on Saturday.

“The birth anniversaries of our country’s great men who propounded the doctrine of ‘non-violence’ are celebrated as ‘non-violence’ days. Like we celebrate Mahavir Jayanti, Buddha Jayanti, Gandhi Jayanti and Sadhu TL Vaswani Jayanti, the U.P. government has been issuing notifications to keep the slaughterhouses closed in the State. On the occasion of birth anniversary of Sadhu TL Vaswani on November 25, 2023, it has been declared as ‘no non-veg day’. All slaughterhouses and meat shops are to remain closed on the day,” reads a letter issued by Dharmendra Pratap Singh, Special secretary in U.P. government, addressed to all the District Magistrate (DM), Divisional Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners, among other senior state officials.

Also read: About 2,500 kg of halal-certified products seized in U.P. raids to enforce ban

U.P.’s announcement comes days after it banned on production, storage, distribution, and sale of halal-certified food products in the state. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadhu Thanwardas Lilaram Vaswani, an educationist who started the Mira Movement, was born in a Sindhi family in Hyderabad Sindh (now in Pakistan). He raised his voice for the education and liberation of women in the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / meat

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US