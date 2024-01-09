GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uttar Pradesh Congress to extend invitations to SP, RLD for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Party leaders say the foot march would pass through U.P. tentatively between February 14 and 25

January 09, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - LUCKNOW

The Hindu Bureau
Congress General Secretary in-charge (Communications) Jairam Ramesh posted this picture on his X account that shows the route map of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will start from Manipur to Mumbai on January 14.

Congress General Secretary in-charge (Communications) Jairam Ramesh posted this picture on his X account that shows the route map of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will start from Manipur to Mumbai on January 14. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh unit of Congress on Monday said invitations will be extended to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc allies to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when it passes through U.P. tentatively between February 14 and 25.

In U.P., the Samajwadi Party (SP), which is the principal Opposition party in the Assembly, and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are partners of the Congress in INDIA bloc.

“We will definitely extend our invitation to the INDIA bloc partners in U.P. for the yatra. The yatra will give a new direction to the Opposition in the State,” said Anil Yadav, U.P. Congress general secretary.

State Congress in-charge Avinash Pande also said that invitations will be extended to the alliance partners.

The yatra will cover 1,074 kilometres, pass through 20 districts in Uttar Pradesh and spend 11 days. The first edition of the yatra made a touch-and-go appearance in U.P. in early 2023. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would start on January 14 from Imphal and end on March 20 in Mumbai touring from the eastern part to western region of India.

It is seen as a major outreach by the grand old party before the general election in the summer and seen as a sequel to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which made only a stopover in U.P. for three days.

