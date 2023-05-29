Uttar Pradesh Congress demands caste census, increase in OBC quota

May 29, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress party held a convention in Lucknow recently to demand a caste-based census in the State. In the coming days, the party plans for more such programmes, and outreach at the village-level across the State, to alert Other Backward Classes (OBC) on the benefits of the census.

Such conferences are new to the Congress in U.P., which has predominantly remained an “upper caste party” in the State. “Our U.P. unit fully supports the demand for a caste-based census. Government policies can reach the masses and downtrodden sections of society only when the actual population of castes and their economic conditions are known,” Brijlal Khabri, U.P. Congress president, told The Hindu.

Mr. Khabri said the grand old party had also demanded the State government fill OBCs’ reservation in government jobs in accordance with the percentage guaranteed by the law. “The OBCs have been given 27% reservation but the available data shows the percentage of OBCs in jobs is quite less. This should also be filled as soon as possible,” he added.

Mr. Khabri said the actual population of underprivileged sections of society would be known from the caste census and afterwards, the party would demand and fight for increasing the reservation of OBCs in government jobs and education. In the Congress’ convention in Lucknow held on Thursday, party leaders called for ending the 50% limit on reservation, so that the OBC quota could increase proportionately to the population.

“Everyone has right to put forth their demand. Hence, an OBC leader demanded this. We have to also look at the constitutionality of such a demand,” Mr. Khabri said. In the past few months, the Congress has held many such conventions at the district-level in Deoria, Prayagraj and Kanpur. The party’s OBC cell is planning more such conferences.