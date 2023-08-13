Uttar Pradesh CM launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, hoists national flag at Gorakhnath temple

August 13, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by hoisting the National Flag on the Gorakhnath temple premises in Gorakhpur. Mr. Adityanath, who took a selfie with the national flag, appealed to the people to join the campaign initiated on the eve of 77th Independence Day. The Chief Minister is also the mahant (head priest) of the Gorakhnath Temple.

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to hoist the Tricolour on residential and non-residential buildings, government and non-governmental offices, institutions, like the previous year when 45 million Tricolours were hoisted across the State. Mr. Adityanath also changed the profile picture of all his social media accounts and uploaded the picture of the Tricolour on the online platforms. Basic and secondary schools of the State were opened on Sunday for the implementation of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programmes with special arrangements being made for mid-day meal for the students.

Multiple events

The State government planned multiple events for the week celebrating Independence Day and remembering horrors of partition. “Along with Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on August 13, silent processions will be held on Partition Day, i.e., August 14 in all the districts of the State, remembering the horrors of the partition of India and paying homage to the victims of the violence during that period. Additionally, under the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ programme, earthen lamps will be lit paying homage to the brave sacrifices of our soldiers. Furthermore, relatives of freedom fighters, military forces, Central police force and police department who sacrificed their lives will be honoured in the districts and Kavi Sammelan [poetry sessions] and Mushairas [poetic gatherings] will be organised,” says the Uttar Pradesh government statement.

