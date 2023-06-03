Uttar Pradesh CM flags off 93 new Rajdhani bus services; says safe travel right of every citizen

June 03, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off 93 new Rajdhani bus services to the national capital and seven regular BS-6 buses, in Lucknow on June 3.

He asserted that as every citizen had the right to a smooth and safe journey, it was the responsibility of the government to fulfil this right with the utmost sincerity and honesty.

“In one year, more lives are lost due to road accidents than COVID-19 has claimed in three years”Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh Chief Minister

“The statistics of deaths resulting from road accidents are extremely alarming. If we were to present the figures of road accidents for Uttar Pradesh within a year, a horrific scenario would unfold. In one year, more lives are lost due to road accidents than COVID-19 has claimed in three years,” said Mr. Adityanath, while stressing on the need for increasing awareness and calling for a campaign to prevent traffic accidents and the deaths they caused.

Out of the 93 buses, eight buses will run from Prayagraj connecting the national capital; 16 buses will run from Gorakhpur to New Delhi; nine buses from Ayodhya and seven buses from Aligarh; two buses from Azamgarh; ten buses from Hardoi; and eight buses from Bareilly, among other cities, connecting the national capital.

Mr. Adityanath called for a comprehensive national programme to make people aware about road accidents.

“A comprehensive awareness campaign to prevent deaths from road accidents would be a national programme. The Central government and the Supreme Court have also expressed concerns about this issue repeatedly,” the CM said.

Enhancing exisiting structures

Mr. Adityanath further emphasised on the need for enhancing the existing structure of the U.P. Transport Corporation and said, “On this occasion, arrangements should be made to enhance the existing programmes of the Transport Corporation in a more effective manner.”

“It should be our goal to provide this type of service to people who want to use the Transport Corporation’s buses for public transportation within the State,” he added.

Mr. Adityanath also pushed for involving private operators to expand the fleet of the Transport Corporation so that every village and city was connected with excellent bus services.

