Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath reiterates commitment to good governance

Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, left, salutes during Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reiterated the State government’s commitment to provide transparent and good governance. In his Independence Day address after hoisting the Tricolour at the Vidhan Bhawan here, Mr. Adityanath said, “The government is committed to provide service, safety, good governance and rule of law to the citizens of Uttar Pradesh.”

The Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a dream destination for investors and in the next five years, the development process would accelerate further. He added, “In 2015-16, the State was on 14th position in the ease of doing business, now it is at second position. We are targeting to bring investment of [₹]10 lakh crore in the 2023 Global Investors Summit.”

On the occasion, Mr. Adityanath also paid tributes to freedom fighters and soldiers who had laid down their lives for the country.

In the speech, he made a reference to the recent Assembly election outcome in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government returned to power in the State. “In the last 37 years, this is the first government which completed a five year term and again returned back to work for the people of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Mr. Adityanath heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ a national festival. He said, “The Prime Minister has made these celebrations a national festival as everyone has got associated with it.” He also lauded the Prime Minister’s spirit of ‘ Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas aur sabka prayas’.

Mr. Adityanath further added that a large section of the population had benefitted through schemes like Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Bharat.

The Uttar Pradesh Cultural Department presented a number of programmes, including one titled ‘Tiranga Meri Shaan’, which showed glimpses of the State. Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, and other senior Ministers, were among the prominent people who attended the event.