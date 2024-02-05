GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uttar Pradesh Budget for FY25 dedicated to Lord Ram, for 'Lok Mangal': CM Yogi Adityanath

“In the beginning of the Budget, in the middle and at the end, Lord Shri Ram is there in every word of the Budget. In his thoughts and resolutions, Shri Ram is there because Shri Ram is synonymous with Lok Mangal,” CMYogi Adityanath said.

February 05, 2024 02:09 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna before the presentation of the State Budget 2024-25 in Assembly, in Lucknow, on February 5, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna before the presentation of the State Budget 2024-25 in Assembly, in Lucknow, on February 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 5 said the State's annual Budget for the financial year 2024-25 has been dedicated to Lord Ram and will ensure "Lok Mangal" (public welfare).

"Today's Budget has been dedicated to Lord Ram and is for Lok Mangal (public welfare). In the beginning of the Budget, in the middle and at the end, Lord Shri Ram is there in every word of the Budget. In his thoughts and resolutions, Shri Ram is there because Shri Ram is synonymous with Lok Mangal. This Budget is also an economic document of Uttar Pradesh for the overall and balanced development of the State, dedicated to the welfare of the people," Mr. Adityanath told reporters after the presentation of the Budget in the State Assembly.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the Budget in the State Assembly with an outlay of ₹7.36 lakh crore, higher from current fiscal's Budget of ₹6.90 lakh crore. The Chief Minister said this is the eighth Budget of his government.

"Our first Budget of 2017-18 was dedicated to the Annadata farmers of the State. The Budget of 2018-19 was dedicated to the infrastructure and industrial development of the State. The Budget of 2019-20 was dedicated to women empowerment, the Budget of 2020-21 was dedicated to the youth energy of the State, the Budget of 2021-22 was dedicated to the campaign of empowerment through self-reliance," he said.

The Budget of 2022-23 was the Budget of self-reliance through Antyodaya and 2023-24 Budget was for rapid and all-inclusive development.

