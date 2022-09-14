Uttar Pradesh BJP holds brainstorming meeting ahead of local body elections

Uttar Pradesh local body elections in 199 Nagar Palika parishads and roughly 440 Nagar panchayats are scheduled in November-December

Mayank Kumar Lucknow:
September 13, 2022 23:01 IST

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary called upon party leaders and office-bearers to ensure that the party registered historic success in the elections. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday held a brainstorming session with the party leaders and top office-bearers of all the morchas (wings) at the party headquarters to decide the roadmap for the upcoming local bodies and Legislative Council elections in the State.

At the meeting, U.P. BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary called upon party leaders and office-bearers to ensure that the party registered historic success in the elections.

The meeting was attended by the newly appointed State general secretary (organisation) Dharampal, State in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, besides the State team. “The focus of the meeting was the upcoming local bodies’ elections, MLC elections and the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ (service fortnight) programme that starts on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday,” said State BJP spokesperson Hero Bajpai.

Support our reporting.
The party president highlighted the role played by office-bearers and booth-level workers in the continuous electoral success of the saffron party in the politically crucial State. “We have to emerge victorious in the upcoming local body polls and for that, we need to work with a certain plan. It is also important for the party to win the MLC polls,” said the State president.

The local body elections in 199 Nagar Palika parishads and roughly 440 Nagar panchayats are scheduled in November-December. The notification for the polls are expected to be announced soon. Since the appointment of the new State general secretary(organisation) and State president, it was the first such meeting that was attended by the all the State office-bearers, zonal presidents and presidents of different morchas of the party.

